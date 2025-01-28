Prime Minister's Banner 2025: NCC Karnataka Goa Directorate secures top spot

Live
Moodubidire: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Karnataka Goa Directorate has won the esteemed Prime Minister’s Banner at the Republic Day Camp 2025, held at New Delhi, recently. The Directorate’s exceptional performance secured the top position among 17 competing directorates across the country.
In a proud moment for Alva’s Education Foundation, NCC cadet Hardik Shetty, a student of the Department of Computer Science and Design, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, had the honor of receiving the award on behalf of the Directorate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Karnataka Goa Directorate fielded 124 cadets for the Republic Day Camp, with Hardik Shetty excelling in multiple disciplines, particularly in drill activities. The award was earned through outstanding performances in various competitions, including Guard of honor, Drill, Cultural programs, Best cadet, and the efficient management of the camp's Line Area and RDC Flag area.
Lt. Col. Rohit Rai, Administrative Officer of 18 Karnataka Battalion, highlighted the Directorate's achievement and expressed pride in Hardik’s role in securing the accolade.
Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, applauded the institution's NCC program for fostering such excellence. “It is a moment of immense pride for us that a student from our institution had the privilege of receiving the Prime Minister’s Banner,” Notably, five cadets from Alva’s Education Institute were part of the Karnataka Goa contingent at the Republic Day Camp, with Hardik Shetty standing out for his exceptional discipline and leadership, he remarked.
Trustee Vivek Alva, along with the principal and faculty, also commended Hardik’s achievement.