Procession halted after police-locals clash

Mangaluru: A Sharada idol immersion procession in Ullal was disrupted late on Thursday night after police stopped the sound systems of tableaux, leading to a confrontation with locals.

Three youths — Rakesh, Ashish, and Ashwath — were detained for allegedly obstructing police duty. The move triggered protests, with residents halting the procession and staging a sit-in in front of Ullal police station. Hundreds, including Mogaveera women, gathered demanding the release of the youths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mithun H.N. arrived with additional forces and initiated talks with festival organisers. He informed that one of the youths, Rakesh, faced earlier cases and had verbally abused the police, but said the other two would be released. Following intervention by BJP district president Satish Kumpala, local leader Santosh Boliyar, and Mogaveera Sangha president Yashwant Amin, the procession resumed at about 4:30 am.

Police subsequently filed an FIR not only against the three detained youths but also against around 80–100 protestors. BJP leaders staged a walkout in protest. The remaining two youths were released later.