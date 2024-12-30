Public Apathy Mars Udupi Municipal Council’s Pre-Budget Consultation

Udupi: The Udupi City Municipal Council’s (CMC) pre-budget consultation meeting for the fiscal year 2025-26, held on Monday at the CMC hall, witnessed an unfortunate absence of public participation. Despite prior announcements and invitations, no residents or stakeholders attended the meeting.

This was the second round of consultations aimed at gathering public opinion to guide budgetary allocations for developmental projects. The first round, held on November 30, had at least a small turnout of citizens. Monday’s empty hall, however, highlighted the persistent disconnect between civic planning and public engagement.

Adding to the lack of public presence, CMC Commissioner (in charge) Uday Shetty was also absent. In his stead, councillors present at the meeting shared their suggestions for the budget.

Councillor Vijay Kodavoor emphasised the need to allocate funds for laying a pipeline to discharge treated sewage from the Nittoor Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). “The absence of a proper pipeline has led to the contamination of the Indrani River, making life unbearable for residents in Kalmady, Malpe, and surrounding areas due to the foul odour,” he noted.

Councillor Savitha Harishram called for a budgetary provision to install CCTV cameras across the city. She suggested these would help monitor and penalise individuals littering public spaces, thereby promoting cleanliness.

Other councillors proposed identifying designated vending zones to streamline street vending activities. The current unscientific placement of vending zones was cited as a major contributor to traffic congestion in certain areas.

Councillors attributed the poor attendance to inadequate publicity and awareness about the consultation meeting. However, CMC President Prabhakar Poojary defended the council's efforts, stating that sufficient announcements had been made.

The absence of public participation raises concerns about the effectiveness of engaging citizens in civic decision-making. The council now faces the dual challenge of addressing pressing civic issues while also rebuilding trust and communication with the community.