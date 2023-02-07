Quick Ride launches taxi services with own fleet of EVs

Bengaluru: India - Quick Ride, the premier carpooling platform in India, has announced the introduction of its own electric vehicle (EV) taxi fleet in Bengaluru. This move, along with its existing carpooling solution, positions Quick Ride as a major player in the sustainable transportation solutions sector in India. The launch will commence with over 100 high-end Tata Tigor EV cars, equipped with both fast and slow charging capabilities. This marks a milestone for the company in their efforts towards sustainable transportation.

Quick Ride sets itself apart from other cab aggregator services by operating their own Electric Vehicles with hired Driver partners. Quick Ride has dedicated electric charging stations, located at Strategic places in Bengaluru.

"The adoption of electric vehicles in the ride-hailing industry is significant towards our vision of a more environmentally-friendly transportation. Be it Carpool or now with Electric Taxis, the focus is on providing quality commuting options to our customers with focus on Environment, " said KNM Rao, CEO and Founder of Quick Ride.

The company is committed to provide a premium ride experience to its customers. Quick Ride assures On-time and No cancellation for scheduled rides. All rides will be AC Rides. Well trained Professional drivers are assigned with a customer centric attitude.

In addition to offering an exceptional customer experience, Quick Ride is also committed to creating inclusive and equitable economic opportunities for its driver partners. The company allows them to drive and earn without the added stress of asset ownership. Driver partners can earn up to Rs 30,000 per month, without any burden of asset ownership.

The pricing system at Quick Ride operates with transparency and fairness, guided by the principle of "BEST TAXI @ BEST FARE". The fares are consistent without any exorbitant surges. The company is committed to providing affordable and accessible ride-sharing services to all and the introduction of EVs is expected to lower costs and make ride-sharing more accessible.

The Co-founder of Quick Ride, Shobhana BN stated, " Our algorithms consider various factors such as the state of charge, shift timings, pick up point, and more to determine the best trip for each vehicle. Our technology also continuously monitors each ride and promptly alerts operators of any potential risks. Quick Ride is customer-focused, allowing riders to choose their preferred route at the time of booking and even adjust their fare to accommodate specific needs.

Co-founder Vishal said, 'We have been receiving great response from commuters and driver partners. in addition to our own electric vehicle fleet, we have 12000+ attached taxi driver partners in Bengaluru. Unlike many leading taxi companies, we pay 90 per cent of the ride fare to driver partner keeping our commissions low and the settlement to driver partners happens immediately after trip completion. This helps to keep our drivers happy and in turn give good service to our customers. Our NPS of above 60 and 4.7 on leading booking platforms reflect our commitment to service delivery and quality.'