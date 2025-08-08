Rahul has not produced single explosive proof: BJP MP

Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi drops an “atom bomb” of allegations, but can’t produce a single explosive proof, BJP MP of Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency, P C Mohan, said on Thursday.

It is in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of his constituency, Congress leader claims, that 1,00,250 votes were “stolen”. Mohan said, BJP won in Mahadevapura, a Hindu-dominated segment, because Hindus voted decisively against dynasty, appeasement, and entitlement.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi cited an analysis of data from Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency to make claims of “huge criminal fraud” in 2024 polls, perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the Congress analysed the voter data of the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central and the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in it.

He claimed that approximately 1,00,250 votes were “stolen” in the Mahadevapura assembly segment. “Rahul Gandhi drops an atom bomb of allegations, but still can’t produce a single explosive proof.

If 1,00,250 votes were stolen in Mahadevapura, why wasn’t a case filed in court within 45 days instead of holding a press conference one year later? This is just another drama,” Mohan said.