Raichur residents threaten bandh on Mar 24 during Amit Shah's visit
The people of Raichur, which is notorious as the most backward district in the state, are now raging against the state government (BasavarajBommai).
But due to political pressure, AIIMS, which was supposed to be established in Raichur, has been shifted to Hubli-Dharwad.Then the government announced in the budget that an AIIMS model hospital would be built for the people of Raichur district. After this, the AIIMS struggle committee, which was literally furious, warned of fierce struggle. SubudhendraTheertha has also stood in support of the AIIMS Struggle Committee.. They have given food and gold to Raichur district and called for struggle till AIIMS reaches. Because of the people of Raichur, the state government..two requests were submitted to CM BasavarajaBommai for the establishment of AIIMS.. Then Raichur in-charge minister Shankar PatilMunenakoppa'srequest was also submitted to Ashok.. After this, when actor Shivrajkumar arrived in Raichur, he was requested to join the struggle.