Rameshwaram Café denies allegations of food contamination

Bengaluru: The Rameshwaram Café, one of India’s most loved South Indian quick service restaurant brands, has filed an official police complaint against a group of individuals who attempted to malign the brand and extort money by staging a false incident of food contamination at its Bengaluru airport outlet.

According to the formal complaint lodged by the brand’s Operations Head, the incident occurred on the morning of July 24, when a group of 5-7 individuals created a public disturbance, falsely alleging that the food served contained an insect. Reportedly, the individuals then threatened to circulate the video on social media unless they were compensated. Shortly after, the team received a phone call demanding ₹25 lakhs in cash to avoid reputational harm to the brand.In response,

The Rameshwaram Café has submitted call records, message screenshots, and other documentation to the police, requesting immediate legal action against the blackmail attempt. Dismissing the allegations, Divya Raghav, Founder of The Rameshwaram Café, stated, “We categorically deny the baseless accusation that a worm or insect was found in our food. The safety and hygiene of our food preparation are non-negotiable. We operate under the strictest quality protocols, especially at sensitive locations like airports, where routine audits and hygiene checks are mandatory. This is clearly a case of a staged act with malicious intent to extort money and malign our brand.”

Divya further added, “There have been similar attempts in the past where in different instances customers have put stones, insects in the food but were caught red-handed.