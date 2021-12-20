Respect patriots, do not heed to rumours: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna were great patriots. They should be respected, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday and appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours.

"Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom of the country, they fought for unification of the country. Dividing the society in their name should be condemned," Bommai said. Sending a strong message against any acts of vandalism, the Chief Minister said, "our government will not tolerate any acts of violence.

It will be taken seriously and the vandals would be dealt with sternly. Already 27 persons in Belagavi and 3 in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna." The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours. "Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite the people. The above said incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours," he said.