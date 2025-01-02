Bengaluru : One of the early innovations in finance and banking was in the form of ATM which led to easier access to money for individuals. With the advent of AI and cloud computing, some individuals like Srikanth Kandragula are trying to integrate such softwares into the functioning of financial institutions.

There are advantages of transforming the old mechanisms of finance to AI and cloud (internet) software, like faster transactions, cost efficiency, and democratization of the financial structure which can lead to quicker transactions.

Here comes the importance of Kandragula's work. As an experienced financial tech wizard, he is helping financial institutions shift their processes from an old way of doing things to a network of internet-connected computers making the financial processes faster. Further to bring in the experience of personalized banking systems, he is helping banks to understand us better by building sophisticated data analytics platforms.

The processes being on the net, however, brings in the question of security. Our tech wizard has also taken care of the point by overseeing the integration of blockchain (a list of decentralised online transactions) technology into payment systems to improve security and streamline transactions.

He has also taken care of our planet Earth, by investing his time in innovations that aimed at reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint of the cloud framework. However, all of this was not easy he tells us, he had to take care of several factors such as legal system integration, user adaptability, security, performance, etc.

Reportedly, despite facing numerous challenges, the migration of systems to a cloud framework showcased remarkable outcomes, underscoring both technical ingenuity and strategic execution. “Through cloud migration for a major banking institution, operational costs were reduced by 30%, system failures decreased by 40%, and transaction processing speed improved by 25%” he stated. Additionally, the development of a cloud-based financial analytics platform enabled a 50% faster turnaround for generating financial reports, enhancing investment returns by 15% for clients.

The implementation of a multi-cloud strategy for a financial institution further improved uptime to an impressive 99.99%, reduced downtime risk by 60%, and cut data access latency by 20%. “In a blockchain integration project, transaction fraud was reduced by 35%, and processing times were halved, effectively handling 10 million transactions annually” he mentioned.

Moreover, the adoption of a sustainable cloud framework achieved a 25% reduction in energy consumption and a cut in carbon emissions by approximately 500 tons per year. His leadership in a cloud innovation lab accelerated the launch of three new financial products within a year, increasing product development speed by 40%. These achievements highlight an exceptional ability to combine technological advancements with business efficiency, setting new benchmarks in the industry. To spread the knowledge because his heart wants to, he is speaking at conferences and also writing articles on topics such as - the broad impact of cloud computing on the financial industry, the complexities of data security and regulatory compliance in cloud adoption, the benefits of innovation labs in developing new financial technologies, and others.

Further, he lets us know that to harness the full potential of finance tech (i.e. faster and easier transactions) organizations should focus on designing cloud-native architectures, invest in security and compliance, foster innovation through collaboration, prioritize data integration and analytics, and adopt sustainable practices.