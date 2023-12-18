Rishab Shetty Champions Educational Cause

Udupi: In a significant stride towards educational upliftment, acclaimed actor and director Rishab Shetty has announced the adoption of the Keradi Government Higher Primary Kannada Medium School, his alma mater where he received his primary education for five years. Shetty, recognised for his cinematic endeavours and notably for the impactful films, has initiated this philanthropic endeavour to contribute to the comprehensive development of Kannada schools.

Currently immersed in preparations for the prequel to his blockbuster film 'Kantara', Shetty has returned to his roots in Keradi, where he visited the school of his formative years. During his visit, he engaged in preliminary discussions about the school's adoption, conversed with both students and teachers, and officially declared his commitment to supporting the institution.

The genesis of Shetty's dedication to preserving Kannada schools can be traced back to his work on ‘'Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai,” which shed light on the deplorable conditions faced by Kannada schools in border areas of Karnataka. Having successfully revitalised a school in Kairangala, Bantwal taluk, Shetty is now extending his mission to enhance the facilities and resources of his childhood school in Keradi.

With a current student enrolment of 71, Keradi School faces challenges typical of many Kannada schools, including a shortage of teachers. Through the Rishab Foundation, Shetty aims to overhaul the school's infrastructure, providing well-equipped classrooms, assigning a dedicated teacher for every class, constructing a compound wall, and potentially offering transportation facilities. Additionally, plans include the introduction of LKG and UKG classes along with spoken English instruction.