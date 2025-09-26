Rising drug abuse among youth a major concern, says Drug Control official



Assistant Drug Controller of Tumakuru Division, Chandrakala Shilpa, has stressed that pharmacists have a decisive role in building a drug-free society, especially at a time when substance abuse is on the rise among the younger generation.

She was speaking at the 16th World Pharmacist Day celebrations held on Thursday at the campus of Sridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Tumakuru.

“Medicine is like a double-edged sword. When taken as prescribed by doctors, it cures disease and improves health. But misuse without medical guidance can destroy lives. The growing addiction trend among youth is alarming, and Tumakuru is no exception. Doctors and pharmacists have a greater responsibility to protect the younger generation from this menace,” she said.

Highlighting India’s progress in the pharmaceutical sector, she noted that the country ranks third globally in drug manufacturing, with Indian pharma companies contributing nearly 2% of the world’s revenue. For the first time, the Karnataka government has instituted annual awards recognising pharmacists, with two at the district level and ten at the state level. This year’s theme is “Think Health – Pharmacists’ Advice is Essential.”

N. S. Pandit Jawahar, president of the Tumakuru Chemists’ Association, pointed out that India has made significant advances in healthcare over the last four decades. “There was a time when Indians travelled abroad for cardiac surgeries. Today, foreigners come to Bengaluru for the same procedures,” he said. On the occasion, district drug officers M. Gangadhar Gatti, H. N. Kripashankar, and U. S. Mallappa were felicitated by the organisers.