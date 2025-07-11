RSS has stood the test of time, says Udupi MP

Mangaluru: BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has strongly defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) against recent calls for its ban by Congress leaders, stating that even former Prime Ministers Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi failed in similar at-tempts. “Dr B.R. Ambedkar once praised the RSS for its casteless and untouchability-free structure. Even Nehru, after initially trying to ban the RSS, invited it to the Republic Day parade,” he said.

Poojary criticised senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and B.K. Hariprasad for what he described as “casual and misleading” remarks against the RSS. He chal-lenged them to visit an RSS shakha and understand its philosophy rooted in national-ism. On state politics, Poojary took aim at the Congress government in Karnataka, warn-ing of an impending “administrative collapse” if internal leadership issues are not ad-dressed.

“There is already talk of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being replaced. Offi-cials are uncertain, and governance is suffering,” he said. He also questioned the state’s finances, alleging that there’s no money left for basic infrastructure such as shoes and socks in government schools.

“This government is functioning on pretence and borrowed time,” he added. Poojary welcomed the High Court’s stay on the state government’s decision to close down Jan Aushadhi Kendras and called on the Congress to stop blocking Centre-sponsored welfare programmes.