‘Run for Unity’ observed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The BJP President of Karnataka, B Y Vijayendra actively participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ on Tuesday, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Reflecting on the event’s significance, Vijayendra shared that the state-wide participation serves to honour Patel’s legacy and contributions to India’s unity.

The run was held following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a nationwide celebration, with Vijayendra emphasising that honouring Patel’s life is a message of unity for young Indians across Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra slammed Congress over the situation that the farmers are put through by the Waqf Board. Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, R Ashoka, joined the event in Bengaluru and expressed his enthusiasm for the celebration, recognising Patel’s achievements in nation-building.

This year, the ‘Run for Unity’ events are happening throughout India, with leaders and citizens gathering to commemorate Patel’s enduring influence on the country’s unity. The Chief Ministers of Tripura and Uttarakhand also took part in similar events within their states. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that the event is a commitment to both national unity and the aspiration for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ or a developed India.