RunAddicts 7th Annual Run – A Grand Success!
Bengaluru :The 7th Annual RunAddicts even tgt, held today at RR Nagar, was a resounding success! With the inspiring theme “Run to Educate Rural Child,” this event was organized to support the education of children in rural areas.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to our key sponsors — Connectivity Solutions, Gleneagles BGS, Vikaas Infra, Sadhvana Managed Farms, and Webinspiron — whose generous support played a vital role in making this event possible.
Over 4,000 registered participants from across the city came together to run for a cause. People of all age groups — from 4 to 90 years — enthusiastically participated in the 10K, 5K, and 3K runs, many along with their families.
This was a completely green and eco-friendly event, consciously conducted without the use of plastic or paper. The entire run was driven and managed by more than 250 dedicated RunAddicts volunteers.
RunAddicts has been hosting this flagship event in the month of June every year since 2017, except during the COVID years. The funds raised through registrations, donations, sponsorships, and CSR partnerships will go towards:
• Distributing notebooks to rural schools
• Providing sports materials
• Supporting school infrastructure (benches, toilets, etc.)
• Awarding scholarships to deserving students
• Assisting with staffing needs in under-resourced schools
RunAddicts is a community of over 4,500 fitness enthusiasts, founded in 2016. It is a non-commercial, non-political, and non-religious volunteer-driven organization. Membership is free and open to all. Beyond the annual run, RunAddicts has conducted 62 monthly runs to engage the RR Nagar community in fitness. The group also undertakes various social initiatives, including tree plantation drives and COVID-19 relief efforts, such as free vaccination camps and aid distribution.
Together, we ran not just for fitness, but for a brighter future for rural children.