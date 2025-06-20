Russian soldier’s final rites held in Gokarna Temple

Gokarna: The last rites of Sergey Grablev, a Russian soldier killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, were performed at the Mahabaleshwar Temple in Gokarna, Uttara Kannada. The rituals, steeped in Vedic tradition, exhibited Grablev’s deep connection to Indian spirituality and the sacred coastal town he cherished for nearly two decades.

Under the guidance of a priest, the Narayan Bali, Pinda Pradhana, and other Vedic ceremonies that make up the last rites were meticulously conducted. A framed photograph of Grablev served as the focal point, arranged by his relative. Family members in Russia participated via video conferencing, joining local devotees in prayers for Grablev’s soul to achieve moksha, or liberation.

Grablev’s affinity for Gokarna was no fleeting attachment. For 18 years, he immersed himself in the town’s spiritual ambience, earning the affectionate moniker “Sergey Baba” among locals.

A devoted student of Indian culture, he studied Sanskrit in Varanasi, mastered Vedic chants, and embraced Hindu philosophy, forging enduring ties with countless spiritual seekers in the region. Gokarna, to him, was a haven of sacred tranquillity. Having left the Russian military nearly 20 years ago, Grablev re-enlisted in 2022 amid the Russia-Ukraine war, driven by a sense of duty to his homeland.

He lost his life in combat on April 28, 2025. In fulfilment of his spiritual aspirations, his family chose Gokarna for his final rites, honouring his profound reverence for the town’s sanctity. Grablev’s final rites in Gokarna illuminated how a warrior’s soul, rooted in devotion, found solace in a land far from his own.