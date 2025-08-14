Saffron party raises issue in Assembly

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra said Nayak from the Valmiki community was murdered heinously for being in love with a woman from another community.

Noting that the accused had made reels using the machete a day ahead of the murder and had posted the video on Instagram, he alleged that police not taking caution had led to the murder.

Claiming that only after the protests, police took action and made arrests, Vijayendra pointing out that Nayak’s family is poor, demanded compensation for them, as Rs 25 lakh was given to the family of Mohammed Fazil, who was killed in Mangaluru.

“As Gavisiddappa Nayak family is poor, a minimum of Rs 50 lakh compensation should be given, along with 2 acre land and a government job to one of his family members,” he said, adding that the case should be handed over to NIA, as there is no faith on the police department.

Later, when Speaker U T Khader said that the government will give its reply on Thursday, as the home minister was not present, the BJP members demanded an answer today itself, as it was a serious case. This led to a heated exchange between BJP and the ruling Congress.

The BJP members, including C N Ashwath Narayan, accused the government of showing negligence in the case, and questioned whether the “government is alive?”

Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi hit back, alleging that the opposition party was playing politics over death, and asserted that the administration had taken prompt action in the case.

The Speaker denied any further discussion on the issue as it was raised under the Zero Hour. He said the government will give its reply when the home minister is present in the House.