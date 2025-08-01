Samiti Urges Ban on Plastic Flags, Calls for National Flag Honour Committee

Mangaluru: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urges Centre and States to enforce plastic flag ban and raise public awareness to prevent dishonour of the tricolour.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has renewed its call to the government to enforce a ban on plastic national flags and form an “Action Committee” to safeguard the honour of the tricolour.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, the organisation warned that plastic flags, often distributed during national holidays, are later found discarded in drains or on roads—causing disrespect to the national symbol. The group cited a 2011 Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 103/2011) it had filed in the Bombay High Court, which led to directives urging the prevention of such dishonour.

The Samiti emphasised that under the Plastic Ban Policy and national flag laws, including the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the sale and use of plastic flags is illegal.

The group urged the government to:

Form a dedicated National Flag Honour Action Committee.

Take strict legal action against those selling plastic flags.

Mandate awareness drives in schools and colleges.

The memorandum was handed over by Samiti members and supporters, including representatives from Hindu Mahasabha, Rakshana Vedike, and local legal professionals.

The Samiti said it has been conducting awareness campaigns for 21 years through lectures, quizzes, social media, and local outreach. It appealed to citizens and authorities to work collectively to preserve the dignity of the national flag.