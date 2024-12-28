Sasthana Toll Gate Braces for Mega Protest Over Toll Fee Dispute

Udupi: Frustration over toll collection at Sasthana Toll Gate on NH 66 has prompted local vehicle owners to plan a mega protest on December 31 at 9.30 am. The protestors are demanding a return to the earlier exemption for local vehicles, including commercial ones, from toll fees.

The Rashtriya Heddari Jagruthi Samithi, Sasthana, has spearheaded the campaign against the toll. General secretary Alwyn Andrade criticised KKR, the company managing the toll plaza, for reversing exemptions granted since 2021. “There’s a real concern that private vehicles will soon be forced to pay the toll. The company is trying to divide and rule, which we cannot allow,” Andrade said.

The samithi also highlighted the lack of a service road at Sasthana Toll Gate, an issue pending for over 12 years. “Without a service road, locals have no choice but to use the toll road and pay fees unnecessarily,” Andrade added.

A crucial meeting between district officials and KKR representatives is scheduled for December 30. Samithi secretary Vittal Poojary warned that if the demands for toll exemptions for local vehicles from nearby gram panchayats are not met, the protest will proceed as planned.