Satellites reach 3m in key docking test

Bengaluru : Two Indian satellites came as close as three metres in a trial attempt for space docking and are now moving back, the Indian Space Research Or-ganisation (ISRO) said this morning. The satellites will then move closer to each other at a speed of 10 millimeters per second. "A trial attempt to reach up to 15 m and further to 3 m is done. Moving back spacecrafts to safe distance.

The docking process will be done after analysing data further," the Indian space agency said in its latest update on the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission. Docking is a very complex process with the satellites being moved back and forth to achieve what ISRO has described as an "exciting handshake" of the two satellites in space.

Indiais using the indigenously developed Bhartiya Docking System to achieve this feat. The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30 with the satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), being lifted off on board a PSLV C60 rocket and placed into a 475-kilometre circular orbit.

With this mission, India is set to become the fourth nation to achieve the feat that will help the country in its future space explorations such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Chandrayaan 4. ISRO had postponed the historic docking of the two satellites' twice with its chief Dr S Somnath saying it was India's first attempt at docking and that every first attempt has its own challenges.

"The docking exercise will be done only when all sensors have been fully calibrated and tested to satisfaction. All algorithms and scenarios are al-so tested on the ground before commands are sent to the spacecraft to do the docking autonomously," Somnath had earlier said.