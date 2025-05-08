Sattva Group Partners with Sankalp India Foundation to Launch Blood Donation Drive on World Thalassemia Day

Bengaluru: In a landmark effort to make a meaningful impact on World Thalassemia Day, Sattva Group, one of Bengaluru’s leading real estate developers, has partnered with the esteemed Sankalp India Foundation to launch a series of blood donation drives across its IT parks in the city. This initiative is aimed at supporting patients battling thalassemia, a critical genetic blood disorder that necessitates regular blood transfusions for survival.

Initiated on World Thalassemia Day, this significant campaign will unfold over the next three months across Sattva’s IT campuses in Bengaluru, beginning with Sattva Knowledge Court and Sattva Mind Comp Tech Park. Thalassemia affects the body’s ability to produce hemoglobin and red blood cells, making frequent transfusions a non-negotiable part of treatment. Thus, this drive is more than just a collection of blood donations—it's a call to the corporate community to unite and address the urgent need for a stable supply of safe blood.

Despite being one of the most common genetic disorders in India, with over 10,000 children born with thalassemia major each year, awareness remains limited. This drive is more than just a collection of blood donations; it's a call to the corporate community to unite in ensuring a stable supply of safe blood for those in need.

“Our partnership with Sankalp India Foundation acknowledges the profound reality that surrounds us—right now, real people in our communities are facing challenges that we can help solve," stated Shivam Agarwal, VP of Strategy Growth at Sattva Group. "We invite all corporate entities within our campuses to join us because countless individuals await critical support—from life-saving blood donations to the fundamental resources necessary for their wellbeing. These are the ongoing realities of people in our community. Corporate India must recognize that our collective strength, when channeled with purpose, can transform lives and create lasting impact. Together, we can bridge gaps and create meaningful change that makes tomorrow better than today for those who need it most”

Each blood donation camp will offer pre-donation health checks, enlightening sessions about thalassemia, and expert medical support to ensure a safe and seamless process for donors. Participants will receive educational materials illustrating how one unit of blood can profoundly change lives.

“We are immensely grateful to Sattva Group for their proactive approach in supporting our cause,” said *Rajat Kumar Agarwal, President Sankalp India Foundation. "We are honoured to partner with the Sattva Group for the voluntary blood donation campaign. This collaboration marks a powerful step towards solving one of the most urgent needs of thalassemia care: access to safe, regular blood transfusions. With the support of Sattva Group, we are working to ensure a steady, dependable blood supply for more than 2,500 thalassemia patients across our nationwide network of day care centres. For these children, every transfusion is not just a treatment, it’s a lifeline. Every unit of blood donated is a gift of strength, of hope, of life itself. We invite everyone to be part of this movement and stand with these young fighters who battle thalassemia every single day."

By donating blood, professionals become part of a movement that extends compassion beyond the workplace and directly supports those battling thalassemia. Together, Sattva Group and Sankalp India Foundation invite the corporate community to participate in this essential initiative.