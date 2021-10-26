Save Karke Bande Forest: Don’t destroy natural forest to create an artificial one, say environmentalists

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Horticulture department plans to get a park bigger than Lalbagh and Cubbon Park in Bengaluru. The proposed park was planned at Jaraka Bande (JB) Kaval, near Yelahanka on a 648-acre land. However, environmentalists ask, why destroy an ecosystem to create a new one? They demand to stop the conversion of forest area into park.

Anger is brewing among citizens and environmentalists over the proposal of Jaraka Bande forest area making way for a park. On Monday, The Project Vruksha Foundation, President and Conservationist, Vijay Nishanth has written a letter to the state government on stopping the conversion of notified Jarakabande Kaval Reserve forest, Yelahanka into a public park.

In his letter, Vijay Nishanth said, "I would like to appeal to you to stop the conversion of the Jarakabande Kaval Reserve Forest area in Bengaluru Urban into a Public Park. This is one of the last remaining natural lung space for north Bengaluru.One cannot destroy a natural forest to create an artificial one by changing the existing biodiversity."

"This is against existing forest rules and the guidelines to establish Tree Parks. This ecological habitat is a dry decidious forest having its unique flora and fauna. Northern parts of Bengaluru are more polluted and degraded compared to southern parts of the city," Vijay said.

He said, "Sir, it is advisable that we do not fiddle or meddle with nature as the world has been witnessing many climate disasters and India and Karnataka especially is sailing in the same boat with unsustainable living and development."

Vijay said, "I appeal to stop the conversion of this kaval reserve forest into Mega Public Park on the lines of Lalbagh or Cubbon Park. It is imperative to save this RF for the well- being of the people of a city whose population is growing and witnesses migration of 2000 people per day."

Tree or Public Parks should be created in degraded mining areas and waste lands like Mavallipura and not Notified Reserve Forests. Further citizens in north Bengaluru are utilizing this space as public are allowed to enter the Jorakabande reserve forest for relaxation and walking and other activities. "So, where is the need to create an artificial habitat in a natural habitat which has a unique urban wildlife including hundreds or bird species thrive and breed," He added.

He also requested the PCCF and Head of Forest Force, Karnataka to take up a project to remove Eucalyptus trees from Jarakabande Reserve forest to maintain the original natural habitat. On Monday, Vijay also submitted a letter to N R Ramesh, South BJP President to Save Jarakbande reserve forest. He assured they will not allow convert reserve forest into park.