Schools shut in parts of Shivamogga due to heavy rains

Shivamogga: With the southwest monsoon gaining momentum across the Malnad region, Shivamogga district has begun receiving widespread rainfall since Saturday. Rivers and streams in the area have started swelling once again, and the famed Jog Falls is back in its majestic form.

In the Sharavathi river basin of Sagar taluk, continued rains have rejuvenated the Jog Falls, with its four distinct cascades—Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket—thundering down in full splendour. The spectacle has begun drawing visitors, with tourists arriving to witness the monsoon-drenched grandeur of the falls. Though intermittent mist and fog occasionally obscure the view, the rainfall has enhanced the beauty of the iconic falls.

Meanwhile, in the Shivamogga taluk, rainfall in the catchment area of the Tunga reservoir at Gajanur has led to a steady inflow of about 31,000 cusecs. An equal volume of water is being released downstream to maintain the reservoir’s safe level.

The release of water has led to the partial flooding of the Mantapa area in Shivamogga city. Elsewhere in the district, heavy rains prompted authorities to declare a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and colleges in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks on Tuesday morning. The decision was made by the respective tahsildars as a precautionary measure.