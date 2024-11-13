Science lab station at govt school offers experiential learning

Bengaluru: In a significant move to enhance science education, Prayoga Institute of Education Research and Ajax Engineering, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring Prayoga’s pioneering initiative, Kriya to the Government School in Bashettihalli, Bangalore rural district. This collaboration aims to foster hands-on, experiential learning, transforming traditional science education and engaging students more deeply with scientific concepts.

Currently impacting over 7,000 students across 65 schools in Karnataka, Kriya is an education research initiative by Prayoga dedicated to fostering hands-on science learning for students in grades 6 through 10, particularly in communities with limited access to such educational experiences. Through a multi-year partnership model, Kriya seeks to transform schools into experiential learning centres, empower teachers, and enhance student engagement in science.

This partnership will support the school in transforming it into an experiential learning hub through the customised lab station, designed to enhance students’ hands-on science learning, with individual materials available for each student. The lab is equipped with a lab safety manual to ensure the safe and responsible use of all resources, which enables teachers to use research-oriented approaches and spark the passion for science in their students.

The Head of Social Impact Programs at Prayoga, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration,, Prahlada A said, “This is an excellent example of cohesion among NGOs, CSR corporates, and government bodies, with resources and efforts focused on creating an experiential learning hub. Our lab stations include two cabinets stocked with over 100 carefully curated items aligned with the science syllabus of each grade.

“Each station is equipped with essential tools and safety supplies, such as beakers, consumables, hand gloves, safety goggles, a first aid kit, magnets, and a hotplate, ensuring every student has access to hands-on materials for each session. This approach empowers teachers to take on a facilitator’s role, sparking curiosity and a deep interest in science among students—efforts that truly embody the spirit of quality education and helping students imbibe critical skills that are invaluable in real-life situations as well.”

The Lab Station was inaugurated at the Government High Public School in Bashettihalli, and the event saw the presence of government officials like the Block Education Officer of the Doddaballapura Taluk, Syeda Anisa along with the Cluster Resource Person, Block Resource Centre Officer, teachers from the school, along with representatives from Prayoga and Ajax Engineering.

“The Kriya project by Prayoga, implemented in our school, enables us to teach science to children through hands-on experiments, fostering a spirit of inquiry. It brings us great satisfaction to see children learning science with ease, actively engaging in experiments, and retaining concepts in the long term.” said Rajasekhar MS, Senior teacher, Government High Public School, Bashettihalli, expressing his gratitude.

“Prayoga has provided well-equipped lab stations, educational resources, and ongoing support to our school, offering a unique opportunity for both teachers and students to engage with science in a hands-on meaningful way.” said the Block Education Officer of Doddaballapura Taluk,

Syeda Anisa.