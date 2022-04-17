Section 144 imposed In Karnataka's Hubli After Stone Pelting

A stone-pelting incident has been recorded in Hubli, Karnataka, amid escalating incidences of violent conflicts across the country. On Saturday night, a mob threw stones at the old Hubli police station, injuring four officers including one inspector. Section 144 was imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city.

The throng that had assembled outside the police station became enraged and began throwing stones at the station and police vehicles.



The police used lathi-charge in an attempt to disseminate the mob, but the mob turned insane, so they deployed tear gas shells to disperse them.

According to sources, the mob asked that a person who kept an unpleasant WhatsApp status should be punished. Protesters pelted stones at a neighbouring Hanuman temple and a hospital.

Labhu Ram, the Commissioner of Police, stated that the Old Hubli Police Station, there was a stone-throwing disturbance. Four officers were hurt, one of whom was an inspector. The city has been put under Section 144, and the situation is under control. A case has been filed, and an investigation is currently proceeding.

Meanwhile, stone-pelting instances were recorded from the Jahangirpuri district of the national capital during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra on Saturday, resulting in conflicts that turned violent. The Delhi Police had arrested 14 persons on accusations of rioting. Among the 14 detainees who got arrested, one was the accused who openly fired. He was found in possession of a pistol that had been used in the commission of a crime.