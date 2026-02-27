Seven Nelamangala city municipal council members disqualified for violating party whip

In a major development, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner A.B. Basavaraju has disqualified seven members of the Nelamangala City Municipal Council with immediate effect under the Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 1987.

The action was taken under Section 4(2)(iii) of the Act after the members allegedly violated the party whip during the election of the municipal council president and vice-president held on February 13, 2025.The disqualified members have been identified as Anand G, Padmanabha Prasanna, Dakshayani Ravikumar, Narasimhamurthy, Bharathibai, Sharada Umesh and Latha Hemanthkumar. According to the Deputy Commissioner’s order, the members, who were elected on the Janata Dal (Secular) ticket, voted against their party’s official candidates and instead supported rival candidates during the election.

“In view of the facts presented and the violation of the party whip, I hereby exercise the powers conferred under Section 4(2)(iii) of the Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 1987, and disqualify the respondents from the membership of Nelamangala City Municipal Council with immediate effect,” the Deputy Commissioner stated in the order.

The disqualification followed a formal complaint filed by the district unit of the Janata Dal (Secular). District president B. Munegowda had submitted a petition on March 3, 2025, alleging that the members violated party discipline by cross-voting in favour of Congress candidates. Officials said the cross-voting influenced the outcome of the leadership election and prompted disciplinary action under the anti-defection law applicable to local bodies. The disqualification order is expected to impact the political balance within the Nelamangala civic body and could lead to further political and legal developments. The affected members may challenge the order before an appropriate legal forum.

The Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act aims to ensure party discipline and prevent elected representatives from switching loyalties or defying official party directions during crucial votes.