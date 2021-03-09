Sex-for-job scandal: Bommai says probe as per law

Bengaluru: On the day when former water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi dismissed sex-for job scandal as baseless and conspiracy hatched by certain people to tarnish his image, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the investigation into the allegation would be done asper law.



Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "We have been watching everything since the day the complaint was filed.. Whatever happens in the incident and follow the rules and investigation will be conducted from all dimensions. Don't know about people involved in the case as stated by Ramesh Jarkiholi."

He expressed strong suspicion that 'some forces' could well be trying to create political instability in the State by resorting to blackmail tactics. "Will also discuss the case with Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa." Bommai added.

A highly influential minister in the BJP government Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted his resignation to Yediyurappa last week, a day after a video showing him in a compromising position had gone viral and several local TV channels aired it. Dinesh Kalahalli, a social activist, who claimed to have been authorised by the woman's family, had later filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police alleging coercion and "sexual harassment" of the woman by Jarkiholi.