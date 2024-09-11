Sex Video Scandal: CID submits 1,632 pages of addl chargesheet against Prajwal

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted 1,632 pages of additional chargesheet on Monday against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal case.

The chargesheet was submitted to the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court by the SIT officials on Monday. A source with the police said that the chargesheet comprises a list of 113 witnesses in connection with the rape and kidnap of a maid who used to work at his house.

Earlier, the police had submitted to court 2,000 pages of a preliminary chargesheet which included 123 witnesses in the case. Prajwal Revanna had allegedly committed sexual assault in the Basavanagudi house in Bengaluru. He had attacked and sexually assaulted the woman who came to clean the house when his mother, Bhavani Revanna, was not present.

After the rape, he recorded a video. He threatened the victim not to tell anyone, and warned her that if she told anyone, he would send her husband to jail. Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka High Court adjourned a hearing on the bail plea of the former JD-S MP in connection with the sex video scandal, to September 12.

The High Court bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna further stated that an in-camera hearing order would be secured from the Chief Justice and counsels would be informed in this regard.