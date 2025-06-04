Sheep sales surge ahead of Bakrid

Bengaluru: As the city gears up for the celebration of Bakrid on June 7, the Chamarajpet ground in Bengaluru has once again become a bustling hub for goat and sheep sales, drawing traders and buyers from across the state. With just days left for the holy festival, the market has come alive with a wide variety of livestock, including high-demand breeds like Punjabi, Madurai, Jawari, and Ameengad sheep and goats.

Prices at the market vary significantly, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs one lakh, depending on the breed and weight of the animal. Traders are reporting brisk business, with many buyers making early purchases to secure their preferred livestock before the festival rush peaks.

Local breeds continue to attract interest, but premium non-native varieties have especially gained popularity this season. The quick turnover and rising demand have brought much-needed cheer to farmers and livestock traders, many of whom have traveled from distant districts to set up temporary stalls at Chamarajpet.

In addition to livestock, the festive spirit is evident across other markets in the city.

Dry fruit vendors are seeing a surge in sales at traditional hotspots like Russell Market and KR Market, where shoppers are stocking up on dates, raisins, almonds, cashews, and an assortment of sweets in preparation for Bakrid feasts.

Following supply disruptions caused by the recent Pahalgam attack, dry fruit imports and trade have now resumed, restoring normalcy to seasonal business operations.

With both markets and morale bustling, Bengaluru is in full festive swing, ensuring a vibrant and peaceful celebration of

Bakrid 2024.