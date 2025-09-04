Shivakumar reaffirms commitment to Upper Krishna Project Stage-3, decision soon

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reiterated the state government’s commitment to implementing the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Stage-3, stating that a final decision would be taken within the next two to three days.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said that he had already appealed to the Union Jal Shakti Minister to expedite the process, and received an assurance that a meeting would be convened shortly.

On the issue of land acquisition, rehabilitation, and compensation, Shivakumar recalled that during the previous BJP government, compensation was fixed at ₹24 lakh per acre for irrigated land and ₹20 lakh per acre for dry land. However, farmers had rejected the package, staging protests and demanding a higher settlement. The matter eventually went before the court, which ruled in favour of higher compensation. “It is not possible for the state to provide such high compensation. This matter has also been discussed in cabinet,” he said.

Shivakumar emphasized that the government would take all stakeholders into confidence, including farmers, legislators, and leaders from all parties, before arriving at a decision. He revealed that farmers in the Vijayapura region had indicated willingness to accept the project if they were given fair compensation.

The DCM also confirmed that the issue would be discussed again in Thursday’s cabinet meeting. “Last week, Ministers HK Patil, MB Patil, Shivanand Patil, and I held a detailed round of discussions on this matter,” he noted.

Responding to a separate query regarding a religious gathering at the Palace Grounds for Eid Milad, Shivakumar said he was not aware of the details. “There are many religious gatherings across the state. We will not interfere in any event that is held in the interest of the people or for religious purposes. Even in the past, international religious leaders have visited Bengaluru and delivered sermons,” he said.