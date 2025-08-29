Shivakumar should apologise to Hindus: LoP

Bengaluru: By stating that the Chamundeshwari temple is not the property of Hindus, DCM DK Shivakumar has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He should immediately apologise to Hindus, demanded Opposition Leader R Ashoka.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the Congress government is insulting Hindus. ‘This act is happening from Dharmasthala to the Chamundeshwari temple. If Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar says that Chamundi Hill is not the property of Hindus, then is it the property of the Waqf Board? We need to ask when they will build a grave there.’

‘The Mysore Maharajas have been worshiping Chamundeshwari as their family deity. By saying that such a historically significant deity is not a Hindu god, the Congress government is appeasing Muslims. Whose property is the Chamundi Hill temple? They won’t give away Waqf Board, mosques, or churches to anyone.

But they say Hindu temples belong to everyone. If they touch this temple, there will be riots across the entire state. They should not provoke Hindu sentiments and must apologise’, he demanded.

‘The Odeyar royal family has been celebrating the Dasara festival. The Muslim rulers who came here had destroyed the temples. Now, writer Banu Mushtaq has been invited to inaugurate Dasara. She speaks about Kannada Bhuvaneshwari Devi. What next, should we talk about the mother of Pakistan? Not just Kannadigas, all Indians see their language as a mother. As she says, it’s impossible to apply attar without applying turmeric kumkum. Turmeric kumkum is used in the Dasara inauguration as well. How can those who abused kumkum and Bhuvaneshwari now worship Chamundi?’ he questioned.

‘They say Chamundeshwari is calling her. But even the mosque people don’t call her. What is the relation between Imam Sahib and Gokulashtami? No one talks about poet Nisar Ahmed. When I was the Revenue Minister, I had sanctioned five acres of land to build an institution in his name. He wrote the poem ‘Jogada Siri’ and said ‘Mother, eternal festival to you.’ He never spoke against any religion. Why compare someone like him to Banu Mushtaq? We all take pride in Nisar’, he said

‘Has CM Siddaramaiah not found any achievers among Kurubas or Vokkaligas? The Congress is worshipping votes instead of performing Dasara puja. At least now, identify one achiever or warrior and give them the opportunity. Banu Mushtaq’s book ‘Edeya Hanate’ shares the Booker Prize with another person. But they haven’t invited that person. This government being a minority government is condemnable’, he said.

‘The Tipu family had imprisoned the descendants of Yaduveera. By inviting such people again, they have insulted Mother Chamundeshwari. After the BJP government comes to power, we will bring a law regarding inaugurations’, he said.

‘The progressives around CM Siddaramaiah have planned to snatch and loot the Dharmasthala temple. Just like Ghazni did in the past, the Congress government is planning to loot. They have prepared for two years to bring a bad name to Manjunatha Swami. The SIT has spent 3-5 crore rupees. To protect religion, we will hold a conference on September 1’,

he informed.