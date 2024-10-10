Shivamogga Dussehra features state-level bodybuilding competition

Shivamogga: The ongoing Dussehra festivities in Shivamogga have seen an exciting array of cultural and competitive events, with one of the highlights being a state-level bodybuilding competition held at Ambedkar Bhavan as part of the Yuva Dussehra celebrations. The event attracted over 200 participants from across the state, competing in various weight categories ranging from 55 kg to 85 kg.

This bodybuilding contest, jointly organized by the Shivamogga District Bodybuilding Association and the Shivamogga Mahanagara Palike, has been an annual fixture since 2016. However, this year saw the highest number of participants to date. The competitors showcased their well-sculpted physiques, much to the delight of the audience, who responded with enthusiastic applause and cheers.

The young bodybuilders who took part in the competition had spent months preparing their bodies through rigorous gym workouts. Their chiselled physiques, complete with six-pack abs and defined muscles, impressed the onlookers, who cheered them on as they performed a series of poses. The contest not only highlighted physical fitness but also brought in a significant crowd, with young men and women filling the venue to witness the event.

Participants from districts such as Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli and Shivamogga demonstrated their bodybuilding prowess.

Prior to their stage performances, some contestants could be seen rehearsing near the stage, adding to the excitement of the event. The competition, held over multiple sessions, featured various categories of weight classes, with each athlete striving to showcase the best of their physiques.

Ajaz Ahmed from Bangalore emerged as the overall winner, clinching the first prize of INR 10,000. His impressive form and strength captivated both judges and spectators alike.

Girish Mageri from Dharwad was awarded the second prize of INR 5,000, while Lokesh Bhosle , also from Dharwad, was recognized as the “Best Bodybuilder” and received a cash prize of INR 5,000. Additionally, five winners across eight categories were felicitated with trophies and cash prizes.

In an era where technology dominates, the bodybuilding competition served as a reminder of the importance of physical fitness and dedication. These young athletes have spent countless hours in the gym perfecting their bodies, and their efforts were appreciated by the residents of Shivamogga, who turned out in large numbers to support the event.

The competition was not just about showcasing muscles, but also a testament to the discipline and perseverance required to excel in the field of bodybuilding.

The participants expressed their satisfaction with the platform provided during the Dussehra celebrations, which has grown in stature over the years. As the Dussehra festivities continue, events like these are drawing crowds and adding to the vibrant atmosphere in the city, making it a memorable celebration for locals and visitors alike.