Siddaramaiah still an accused in MUDA case

Bengaluru: BJP’s Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members remain accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case, and the Supreme Court has not declared them innocent. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said, “The Supreme Court has rejected the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the MUDA scam case, and I accept that. I also respect the sensitive observations made by the Apex Court. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not been given a clean chit.”

He further added, “Even today, the BJP’s stand is clear: the Chief Minister and his family members are involved in the MUDA scam. An FIR has been registered against them, and the Supreme Court has not pronounced them innocent. Siddaramaiah remains an accused in the case.”

Vijayendra emphasised that the matter is serious and warrants an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).