Siddaramaiah’s Comments on Pahalgam Attack Draw Sharp Criticism from MP

Mangaluru/New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks describing the recent Pahalgam terror attack as a "security lapse" have drawn sharp condemnation from Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Capt Brijesh Chowta, who termed the comments "insensitive, irresponsible, and politically insecure."

In a strongly worded statement released on Sunday, the MP said that at a time when the nation is mourning the loss of innocent lives, "casually equating terror attacks with intelligence failures" belittles the sacrifices made by security personnel. The MP also criticised Siddaramaiah for comparing the Pahalgam incident to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"It is evident that these statements are an attempt to divert attention from the jihadi mindset flourishing among radicalised youth — a direct result of Congress’s decades-old politics of appeasement," the MP said, adding that Karnataka, in particular, has seen terror activities linked to homegrown sleeper cells.

The criticism follows an attack earlier this week in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where militants targeted a tourist vehicle, resulting in civilian casualties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the government will bring the culprits to justice and that the nation's resolve against terrorism remains firm added the statement.

The MP further alleged that despite political blame games, tourist activity in Kashmir remains steady, with many travellers continuing to visit, placing their trust in security forces and the Centre’s assurances.

The Congress leadership, the MP concluded, must reflect on its "soft approach towards radicalisation" rather than "politicising acts of terror" for short-term gains.