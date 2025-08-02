SIT begins excavation in Dharmasthala

Belthangady: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday began excavation at Point No. 7 in Dharmasthala village as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of mass burials in the area. The move follows the recovery of a human skull and a few bones during digging at the adjacent Point No. 6 a day earlier.

According to police sources, the SIT has deployed additional excavation workers and machinery to intensify the search across eight of the 15 locations marked for investigation.

The sites were identified based on a complaint received from an anonymous source, prompting a wide-ranging search for possible human remains.

Forensic experts in Mangaluru, however, said a conclusive opinion about the cause of death or any evidence of wrongdoing would require a complete or near-complete human skeleton. Until then, authorities say, any further decisions on excavation will depend on the findings from Point No. 7.

The case has triggered controversy in the temple town of Dharmasthala, with local residents alleging that the investigation is part of a coordinated attempt to defame the village, which is also a prominent religious and cultural centre in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Dharmasthala Grama Panchayat officials have stated that over 200 unclaimed or unidentified bodies have been buried in various locations in the village since 1995.

In the absence of a designated burial ground, such bodies were reportedly interred on government land, riverbanks, or reserved forest areas as per legal procedures.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and driven strictly by evidence collected on-site and through documentation.