Skeletal remains unearthed in mass burial case

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dakshina Kannada district recovered skeletal remains during a spot mahazar at Bangale Gudde on Saturday, a discovery that has lent new momentum to the ongoing investigation.

The recovery, made in the presence of Soujanya’s relative, Vithal Gowda, included at least two sets of human skeletal remains, police said. According to sources, Gowda exhumed a human skull under the instructions of Girish Mattannavar, who had obtained details about the location from Chinnaiah — the prime accused currently in judicial custody.

“During the mahazar, the SIT recovered skeletal remains of at least two individuals. This is a shocking development for the investigation team,” a senior police official said. Authorities believe more remains could still be buried in the desolate area.

The recovered bones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. Investigators are also examining why Chinnaiah did not disclose the location earlier, despite being aware of it.

“We will investigate how the accused came to know of this site and why it was hidden for so long. The FSL report will be crucial in identifying the deceased,” another official added.

Police said Gowda acted under Mattannavar’s direction while exhuming the remains and even recorded the act on video. Though under questioning, Gowda has not been arrested.

The SIT, which has widened its probe, has now traced possible leads into Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A YouTuber from Kerala, identified as Manaf from Pokkunnu, Kozhikode district, has been summoned to appear before investigators on Monday. He was yet to present himself when this report was filed.