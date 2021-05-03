Skilled workers from Karnataka facing tough time abroad to get jobs at home

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the skill development portfolio, assured that the skilled workers from Karnataka who are employed in other countries and facing difficult situations because of the pandemic will be provided jobs here in the State.

"Handicrafts and Kannada" organized by Overseas Handicraft Forum on account of International workers day, he told, that a dedicated portal had been operating to look after this and those who were facing tough times should register themselves through this portal.

"During the first wave of the pandemic about 10,000 workers were helped in this way. At present there is a huge demand for skilled workers," Narayana emphasized.

Under the 'One district, One product' scheme, handicrafts of the state will be given encouraged. Handicrafts like indigenous toy making, silk weaving will be promoted. They will be connected with e-commerce portals to market their products. Narayana told, "Handicrafts is one of the thrust areas as it is able to create a large number of jobs. Apart from this handicrafts reflect our identity. The government will focus to better the craftsmanship by skilling, reskilling, and training."

He would discuss with Chief Minister about nominating Chairman and Deputy Chairman for overseas handicrafts forum. "Talking about tackling COVID-19 he said, that those with oxygen saturation of above 90 can isolate and take care in their homes only. They will be provided with guidance and medication at their doorstep. In addition to this government has taken measures to increase the number of beds, oxygenated beds, ventilators, etc," he explained.

He further added that the government is committed to giving free vaccination to all. An order for 3 crore doses of vaccine will be placed and in a month's time the state will be excess of supply of vaccine than required, he told.