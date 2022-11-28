Soon taxi and auto service to be available in Namma Metro app

Bengaluru: On the basis of 'One Nation One Card' model, tickets will also be available for auto and taxi services on the 'Namma Metro' digital platform. At present ticket booking facility is provided on Chatbot and "Namma Metro App". Now, going one step further, passengers can also book taxis or autos from the station they are departing from to their offices or homes and book tickets for this. Along with this, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has taken steps to remove the obstacles to last mile connectivity.

A couple of companies have already shown interest in this regard and discussions are in the preliminary stage. This state-of-the-art service can be provided to passengers by tying up with aggregators that provide app-based services. At present, passengers are booking through the app of Ola, Uber and other aggregators after reaching the designated station. However, a BMRCL official said that now the service can be availed in our metro app itself.

It is a continuation of the One Nation One Card. Passengers will also get taxi or auto tickets on the Metro Ticket app itself. This will save time and provide guaranteed and safe service. For example, if a passenger lands at Kengeri from MG Road, he does not have to wait for an auto or taxi to reach home. On reaching the railway station, a taxi is waiting for the passengers below the same station. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez informed that talks have been held with the companies in this regard.

Earlier also in some stations arrangements were made for booking of app based services. Passengers alighting at the station can book a cab at the aggregator company's counter there. In some places, space was also provided for the parking of Yulu electric bikes and bounce bikes. Meanwhile, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has also introduced "Feeder Buses" from various stations including MG Road, SV Road, Mantri Square and are still operating.

All this is a troubleshooting exercise in last mile connectivity. However, the officials themselves say that they are not getting the expected level of response.

An average of 10,000 people are buying tickets daily through the chatbot which was introduced on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, i.e. November 1. In just 20 days, there was an excellent response and more than ten thousand people are getting tickets on "Namma Metro's WhatsApp platform". Due to this, the passengers now need not have to wait. In addition, discount is also available on smart card model. After realizing its success, it is said that an attempt has been made to introduce taxi or auto ticket on the same platform.

This service is allowed to be introduced by BMTC which is a government body rather than private aggregator companies. Transport experts are demanding that BMTC and BMRCL should step forward in this regard.

Experts have suggested that this experiment will provide better service to the passengers and also bring revenue to BMTC.

Aggregator company app needs to be integrated with Namma metro app for this service. Agencies called Citility and Mobility as a Solution are working for this. Out of which the best will be selected. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said that small aggregators like Metro Ride will be introduced later.