South Western Railway to restore heritage stations

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway has chalked out plans to restore and preserve its old station buildings in order to enhance their heritage value. Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, laid the foundation stone for restoration of Doddajala Railway Station to heritage status.



The division signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage) on February 25.

The MoU seeks to restore and preserve heritage railway stations at Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avatihalli and Nandi Halt based on different themes related to history and heritage. This is one of the region's oldest railway lines. These buildings are examples of colonial style architecture located in picturesque stretches . The line, in meter gauge, became operational in August 1915.

The works stipulated in MoU will be undertaken in two stages. In the first stage, INTACH will undertake the renovation, restoration and preservation of the station buildings in consultation with railways and identify the partners under CSR for funding the initiative.

In the second stage, ways and means of sustainable maintenance of preserved and restored buildings will be developed by creating additional amenities at the stations and surroundings.

An art centre-cum-cultural centre-cum-conventional centre will be developed at Doddajala. An interpretation centre for monuments and history, café or snack counter will be set up at Devanahalli. A silk museum and resource centre along with a park, with appropriate tree planting and landscaping, will be made at Avathihalli, a rail museum, cafe, restaurant, cultural performance centre, pop-up weekend crafts markets, interpretation centre, open air theater and amphitheater will be provided at Nandi Halt station.

INTACH is a non-profit organization which works for preservation of heritages sites in the country. It is associated with the Archeological Survey of India.

This is the first initiative in South Western Railway where the restoration project is being taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).