Speaker Khader vows issue-based winter session; 33 Bills likely in Belagavi

Mangaluru: Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Tuesday assured that the upcoming Winter Legislative Session in Belagavi will be conducted strictly as per constitutional norms, ensuring that debates remain focused on governance and public interest rather than political confrontations. The session is scheduled to begin on December 8.

Responding to questions regarding current political speculation over possible power-sharing changes within Karnataka’s ruling establishment, Khader said that as the presiding officer his responsibility is to maintain the dignity of the House. “I will strictly follow constitutional provisions and rules of debate. Political overtones will not be allowed to dominate the proceedings. The session is for the people’s issues and it will remain that way,” he stated. Khader revealed that the government may introduce 33 bills and a set of amendments during the session, of which six draft bills have already reached the Speaker’s office.

While refusing to elaborate on their content, he maintained that all proposals coming up for discussion are aimed at strengthening administration and improving public service delivery. “I expect serious and result-oriented discussions on at least 35 development and welfare-related matters. I urge all members to attend every sitting and participate actively,” he said.

Khader also announced several new additions to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha complex in Belagavi, which hosts the annual winter session of the state legislature. A newly developed garden within the campus will be inaugurated on the opening day of the session. In a symbolic highlight, the session will also see the launch of what is expected to be the world’s second-largest National Flag hand-woven entirely in Khadi, created by weaver Vinod Kumar of Kalaburagi. The move is intended to promote traditional crafts and celebrate national pride.

Reiterating his expectations from the legislators, Khader said that the session must reflect the seriousness of the issues before the state. “Public interest legislation must get priority over political sparring. The House must set an example by upholding informed debate, respect and parliamentary discipline,” he said.