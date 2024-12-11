Sports should be part of education: Agassi

Bengaluru: Tennis legend Andre Agassi on Tuesday emphasised the importance of keeping sports as a part of education, stating that sports teach children the value of losing. Agassi was discussing the future of sports and education as a foundation for excellence at the TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bengaluru. “Even when you have a failure, you have to get up and play again the next day. So, what sports is teaching you is that focusing on winning and losing is really a distraction from what we need to be thinking about. We need to be thinking about how to get better,” he said.

Agassi, who has been investing in education for the “disadvantaged” since 2001, shared that he has helped build 130 schools for about 80,000 kids in the United States, a feat he attributes to pushing himself to stay ahead of challenges. He credited his ability to stay on course—and course-correct when needed—to his gruelling tennis career.

“Sports is all about problem-solving. Tennis taught me how to navigate a very intense environment and maintain my objectivity and problem-solving abilities. It forces me to be present, but also to understand the context of what I’m doing,” Agassi said. Speaking about his rebellious phase, Agassi said it was something he had to go through to reach where he is today.