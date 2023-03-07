Sri Rama Sene chief accuses Minister of ‘benami’ holdings

Karkala: The Sri Rama Sene Chief, Pramod Muthalik has accused Energy Minister Sunil Kumar of demanding commission after awarding Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) tenders. In the upcoming assembly elections, Muthalik will be contesting as an independent candidate in Karkala against BJP's sitting MLA, Sunil Kumar.

In a media interaction conducted by Muthalik in Karkala on Monday, he said that Sunil will be getting a three percent commission from the KPTCL tender worth Rs. 800 crore.Muthalik also claimed that Sunil Kumar is involved buying 'benami' properties and said that the case has been filed with Lokayukta police.

"There are many scams that Sunil Kumar is involved in. More of these scams will be unveiled by me soon. Benami properties which are owned by Sunil Kumar have been taken into account. A complaint regarding this matter has been filed before the Lokayukta police. If there is a delay in conducting a probe, we will protest infront of the Lokayukta office," he said.

Muthalik also claimed that Sri Rama Sene had made attempts to combat corruption in the past. He said that in 2013, the Sri Rama Sene identified a corruption case that involved allotment of land by Davanagere Urban Development Authority to relatives of prominent leaders in the state.