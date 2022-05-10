Sri Rama Sene workers chant Hanuman Chalisa in response to Azaan

Mysuru: Sri Rama Sene on Monday launched chanting of Hanuman Chalisa at temples in many parts of Karnataka as a protest campaign against the ruling BJP government's 'failure to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.'

Bhajans were recited at temples at around 5 am to counter the 'Azaan'played by loudspeakers in mosques. State police have been on an alertand several Hindu activists have been detained so far. The officials also urged people not to support Sene's calls for protests.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, who participated in early morning prayers at Anjaneya Temple on D DevarajaUrs Road in Mysuru, said their campaign is against the government and the adamant Muslim community.

"For the last one year we have continuously been warning about the issues caused by the loudspeakers, disturbance to society, students and patients. We had also told Muslims, but nothing changed, no actionw as taken other than issuing notices. It was a drama. Even today mosques have not stopped playing loudspeakers at 5 am," he said. The government instead of taking action against Azaan, are issuing notices to temples for chanting bhajans.

The sound of Azaan during the other four times of the day is not being reduced in accordance to permissible limits, he said. "Our fight has only begun today. If still no action is taken we will file a contempt petition in the Karnataka High Court as it violates the Supreme Court orders…This is not Taliban rule, Pakistan or Afghanistan. This is India, there is a Constitution and rule of law here."

He also added that he had spoken to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's(MNS) chief Raj Thackeray regarding the matter. Sri Rama Sene had earlier warned that it will counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisaor Suprabhat or Omkara and devotional songs from 5 am on May 9, if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

Meanwhile, Home Minister AragaJnanendra said strict action will betaken in accordance with the court orders to control any activitiesthat cause noise pollution. "Everyone should abide by the courtorders," he said in a statement adding that the government will nothesitate to take strict action against those taking law into their hands.