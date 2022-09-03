Stabbing case over Veer Savarkar flex row in Karnataka to be handed over to NIA

Shivamogga (Karnataka): The Karnataka government has decided to hand over the investigation of the stabbing case following the row over installation of Veer Savarkar's flex in Shivamogga to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday stated that, "the incident of stabbing to Prem Singh in connection with Veer Savarkar flex removal will be handed over to the NIA soon."

"The prime accused in the stabbing case Jabiulla's connections with terrorists have come to light. There is peace in Shivamogga. These incidents will take place accidentally," the Home Minister maintained.

Karnataka police had shot the main accused Jabiulla in leg in connection with the case of stabbing on August 15. The police shoot-out had helped in restoration of law and order situation in Shivamogga, which threatened to go out of control.

Jabiulla is a resident of Marnamibail in Shivamogga. A special police team after gathering definite inputs had zeroed in on the main accused Jabiulla. When the police tried to arrest him, the accused allegedly tried to attack them and he was shot in leg by the police inspector Manjunath Kuri.

The police arrested and shifted him to the Meggan hospital. Later, after the treatment, the accused Jabiulla was transferred to the jail ward of the hospital.

ADGP Alokkumar had stated that the political connection or attachment to any organisation by the accused will be probed. He further stated that apart from lodging cases, a decision will be taken to attach the properties of the accused after discussing with the district commissioner.

Jabiulla with others had stabbed 20-year-old Prem Singh while standing before his house. He was admitted to the Meggan hospital in Shivamogga.

According to police, Veer Savarkar's flex was installed at the Amir Ahmad Circle in Shivamogga city as part of celebration of 75th year of India's Independence. However, few youth objected to it and took away the flex of Savarkar. They attempted to put up Tipu Sultan's flex in its place leading to violence and stabbing.

Two incidents of stabbing of youth were reported in the violence that broke out. 27-year-old Praveen, a shop owner in Gandhi Bazar area, was closing his shop and returning home when he was also stabbed in Shivamogga.

The Shivamogga city had witnessed large scale violence after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.