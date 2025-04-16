State to ink MoU to collaborate in AI, Quantum Tech, Biotech

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government and the German state of Bavaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to collaborate in key areas including Artificial Intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, Smart Cities, higher education, and sustainable agriculture, among others.

The MoU was signed by Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, and Dr. Florian Herrmann, Head of the Baverian State Chancellory. Karnataka’s Minister for IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, was also present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patil stated that the agreement will remain in effect for five years. As part of the collaboration, the two regions will work together in sectors such as Industry 4.0, space technology, medical technology, green tech, urban infrastructure, skill development, employment generation, entrepreneurship, and cybersecurity, he added.

In the meeting, Dr. Florian Herrmann was briefed in detail about Karnataka’s robust industrial ecosystem and the various investment opportunities available in the state. The discussion also included the formation of working groups focused on specific areas such as skill development, the minister added.

Minister Priyank Kharge assured that the Karnataka government would make all necessary arrangements for youth interested in learning the German language. He also requested the Bavarian government to share any such requirements, so timely support can be extended.