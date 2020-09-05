State to soon reach the goal of 1L tests per day: Dr K Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the State will soon reach the goal of 1 lakh tests in a few days.

He was speaking after inaugurating MVJ Molecular Lab at M. V. J. Medical College & Research Hospital at Hoskote, on Saturday.

The Minister said that the Karnataka Government has shown its commitment to contain the Coronavirus and has been successful. He explained, "From one testing lab for Covid-19 test, we have opted 108 labs in 6 months. From 300 tests per day, we have increased to 75,000. This will soon reach the goal of 1 lakh tests per day."

"Covid-19 can be prevented completely only with the use of the vaccine. The death rate in the state has been 1.65% and the aim is to bring it down to less than 1%," he added.