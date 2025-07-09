Stray dogs attacks leave over 15 injured in Bhatkal in 70 hrs

Karwar: Over the past 70 hours, more than 15 people have been injured in stray dog attacks across Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district, health officials said on Tuesday. No fatalities have been reported. Most of the victims were children and elderly individuals who were bitten while walking through residential areas or marketplaces, officials added.

The attacks began on July 6 and have steadily increased since. Those injured have been treated at local hospitals, with several receiving anti-rabies vaccinations. The rising number of incidents has triggered concern among residents, who are demanding immediate action from municipal authorities.

Many allege that earlier complaints about the growing stray dog population were ignored by civic bodies. Officials from the Bhatkal Municipality said they are monitoring the situation and plan to launch a sterilisation and rescue drive soon.