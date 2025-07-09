  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Stray dogs attacks leave over 15 injured in Bhatkal in 70 hrs

Stray dogs attacks leave over 15 injured in Bhatkal in 70 hrs
x
Highlights

Karwar: Over the past 70 hours, more than 15 people have been injured in stray dog attacks across Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district, health...

Karwar: Over the past 70 hours, more than 15 people have been injured in stray dog attacks across Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district, health officials said on Tuesday. No fatalities have been reported. Most of the victims were children and elderly individuals who were bitten while walking through residential areas or marketplaces, officials added.

The attacks began on July 6 and have steadily increased since. Those injured have been treated at local hospitals, with several receiving anti-rabies vaccinations. The rising number of incidents has triggered concern among residents, who are demanding immediate action from municipal authorities.

Many allege that earlier complaints about the growing stray dog population were ignored by civic bodies. Officials from the Bhatkal Municipality said they are monitoring the situation and plan to launch a sterilisation and rescue drive soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick