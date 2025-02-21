Stunt Riding While Brandishing Weapons

Bengaluru : City police have arrested five individuals for engaging in dangerous stunt riding while brandishing machetes during the Shab-e-Barat festival. The incident, which took place in the Ramamurthy Nagar and KR Puram flyover areas, has raised concerns about public safety and law enforcement.

The events unfolded on the night of February 13, when a group of over 25 youths gathered near Noor Masjid in KG Halli. Amid the festival celebrations, a few individuals, including Arafat and Sahil, decided to perform motorcycle stunts, including popping wheelies, to create social media content. The group rode recklessly on the main roads, often in triples, before heading towards the Hoskote toll and returning via the same route.

Their dangerous activities did not stop there. While manoeuvring through the city streets, they openly wielded machetes, creating panic among onlookers. Despite increased police surveillance during the festival, the gang managed to carry out their stunts in busy areas late at night.

The incident gained attention when Union Minister Kumaraswamy shared a post about it on Facebook, leading to widespread criticism of the police for their alleged failure to prevent such reckless behaviour.

Following the public outcry, the police launched an investigation and swiftly arrested five individuals involved in the stunt riding. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has directed officers to take stringent action against those responsible, and efforts are ongoing to track down other participants in the incident. Cases have been registered at both the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, with further inquiries underway.