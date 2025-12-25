Pilgrim city turns tech-savvy shopping lot

Tirupati: Once known mainly for its temples and pilgrim crowds, Tirupati is now quietly showing a new side — a city that is changing the way it shops. Data from Instamart’s ‘How India Instamarted 2025’ reveals that quick commerce has become part of daily life in Tirupati, with residents relying on fast deliveries not just for groceries but also for high-value and planned purchases. The shift is visible in the scale and variety of orders.

One customer in the city spent Rs 3.89 lakh in a year, buying items that ranged from protein-rich Greek yogurt and whey supplements to grooming tools, storage devices, memory cards and a premium smartphone. Several other users followed with annual spends between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 2.3 lakh, showing growing confidence in ordering even expensive products through quick-commerce platforms.

Shopping habits in Tirupati also reflect changing lifestyles. Demand for sports and fitness products saw a sharp rise compared to the previous year, pointing to increasing awareness around health and wellness.

At the same time, orders for dry fruits, edible oils, cleaning products and beauty accessories grew steadily, indicating that online carts are becoming more diverse and balanced.

The city’s daily rhythm is also shaping how it shops. Instamart data shows that Tirupati places many of its orders early in the morning, especially for essentials like onions, tomatoes, milk and curd.

The trend suggests that shopping begins even before the day’s regular activities and rituals get underway. According to Swiggy’s chief business officer Hari Kumar G, quick commerce in India has moved beyond emergency purchases and impulse buys.

It is now part of everyday planning, covering routine needs as well as premium products, all delivered with speed and reliability.

Across the country, similar trends are visible, with milk emerging as the most ordered essential in 2025 and high-value carts becoming more common. In this larger picture, Tirupati stands out as a pilgrim city that is quickly adapting to modern shopping habits, blending tradition with convenience in everyday life.