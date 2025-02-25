Sub-registrars to go on strike from Feb 27

Bengaluru : The state deputy registration officers and staff have decided to boycott all services including property document registration across the state from Feb 27, demanding the fulfillment of various demands. In this regard, the Karnataka State Registration and Stamps Department Employees’ Association submitted a letter to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the Chief Secretary to the government and the Principal Secretary of the department, saying that they will go on strike from Feb 27 if the demands are not met.

The strike is being held against the problem in the Cauvery-2 software, the server problem arising for faceless registration, EC, CC distribution, the harassment being given to sub-registrars by IT officials in the name of information, and the transfer of sub-registrars, demanding that separate rules be formulated. Now, by adding Section 22B to the Karnataka Registration Act, the sub-registrars themselves are being held responsible for the mistakes in the registered documents. This is an inhuman decision. This point should be withdrawn.

In addition, it is demanded that the IT department officials should avoid harassing the sub-registrars in the name of information and make them obtain any information from the central office. The sub-registrars should work according to the provisions of Section 1908 of the Registration Act and the rules of the Karnataka Registration Rules-1965. However, these rules have been violated and they have been made to work on the Cauvery-2 software. The problems arising in this have made the sub-registrars stand in the courts without any basis.

It is alleged that contempt of court cases are being filed repeatedly. Implement a transfer policy: There are separate personnel transfer acts for the transfer of medical officers, police officers, and teachers. But there are no rules for the transfer of sub-registrars. Therefore, it is demanded that a separate rule be formulated. Despite the order of the High Court Division Bench, several senior deputy registrars staged a day-long protest at the Registration Department headquarters on Thursday night after they were not given challans and login IDs to perform their duties. They protested at the office in the Revenue Bhavan and said that the court had stayed the transfer order issued on December 10. However, the transferred registrars are not being allowed to report for duty in their respective posts. The protesting officers complained that the department’s Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and Commissioner K Dayanand are harboring enmity. They complained to the Revenue Minister about this and withdrew the protest on Friday evening and said that they would participate in the strike from February 27.