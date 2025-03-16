Suspect Linked to International Drug Network Arrested in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 26-year-old man allegedly involved in an international drug trafficking network has been arrested by the Mangaluru Police.

The accused, Abul Faisal M, a resident of Hothangadi House in Kadambar, Manjeshwar, Kasaragod district, Kerala, was apprehended on March 15 as part of an ongoing crackdown on criminal activities in the region.

During the arrest, police seized a pistol, six live bullets, a mobile phone, and ₹2.1 lakh in cash. Initial investigations suggest that the accused was involved in the distribution of MDMA and had links to a larger drug syndicate operating across multiple states.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to dismantle the network, with further arrests expected in the coming days.

The accused is currently in police custody as the investigation continues to identify other individuals linked to the case.